Kathy Griffin's EPIC Burn of Former Friend Anderson Cooper

Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper were friends for seventeen years, even co-hosting CNN's New Years Eve multiple years in a row. Then, she posted a photo of her with a decapitated Donald Trump, and he jumped ship from their friendship.

It's pretty much been downhill for Kathy since that incident, to where she claims she is now on Hollywood's Blacklist. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Kathy talks about where her career is now, her feud with lawyer Lisa Bloom, and her choice words for her former best friend Anderson. She holds nothing back, mind you.

During the interview with The Daily Beast, she calls Anderson "The Spineless Heiress", which she claims she got the term "from my gays." Ouch.

This term probably relates to a couple of things regarding Anderson. One, he didn't stand up for her when she was going through it all with the Trump photo. Two, he comes from the Vanderbilt family, with his mother Gloria being a major fashion designer, and both of them being directly related to business magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt.

We are pretty much guessing there is no reconciliation for these two anytime soon.