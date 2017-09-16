Kathy Griffin's Sister Joyce Has Died After Battling Cancer
Instinct Staff | September 16, 2017
Photo: Instagram (Screen Capture)
Joyce Griffin, sister to famed comedian Kathy Griffin, has died after succumbing to a battle with cancer.
She was 65-years-old.
On social media, Kathy shared a touching video in tribute to her late sister.
In the caption, Kathy writes:
“My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night.
“Check out this beautiful moment. Please support American Cancer Society Society here: goo.gl/eMJVhq (Link In Bio).”
In the video, she adds:
“This is where she always wanted to be … & now she’s having a mai tai on the beach in heaven."
Earlier this summer, Kathy shaved her in honor of Joyce, who had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the time.
Our thoughts go out to the Griffin family.
Add new comment