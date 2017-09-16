Kathy Griffin's Sister Joyce Has Died After Battling Cancer

Photo: Instagram (Screen Capture)

Joyce Griffin, sister to famed comedian Kathy Griffin, has died after succumbing to a battle with cancer.

She was 65-years-old.

On social media, Kathy shared a touching video in tribute to her late sister.

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment. Please support American Cancer Society Society here: goo.gl/eMJVhq (Link In Bio) A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

In the caption, Kathy writes:

“My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. “Check out this beautiful moment. Please support American Cancer Society Society here: goo.gl/eMJVhq (Link In Bio).”

In the video, she adds:

“This is where she always wanted to be … & now she’s having a mai tai on the beach in heaven."

Earlier this summer, Kathy shaved her in honor of Joyce, who had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the time.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the Griffin family.