Yahoo! News' Katie Couric spoke with Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and questioned Zakharova on the rounding up and torture of gay men in Chechnya.

Needless to say, Zakharova was less than forthcoming. Watch the questioning:

Katie Couric asked a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman about the torture and killing of gay men in Chechnya. Her response is telling. pic.twitter.com/WOpZNCeDjJ — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) April 28, 2017

(H/T: Towleroad)