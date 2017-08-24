Katy Perry Releases Goofy Official Video For 'Swish Swish'

Katy Perry’s performance on Saturday Night Live for Swish Swish created buzz around her drag queen entourage, especially when she performed Bon Appétit with Migos, who claimed they would not go out on stage with her drag backup dancers. Regardless, both songs have become summer bops that have been heard at clubs everywhere making you want to stomp it to the death on the dance floor.

Now, just a few days before hosting this year’s MTV VMA’s, Katy Perry has released her official video for Swish Swish which features Nicki Minaj, Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson, Russel “Backpack Kid” Horning, the ladies of GLOW (Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn), the West Hollywood Cheerleaders, Rob Gronkowski, and many others.

What started as a song in response to a feud between Katy and Taylor Swift, the official video is a campy video that takes place on a basketball court wherein the underdog comes out the victor (metaphor for something?) Too wacky considering it make you want to strut your stuff? Feels a little too literal to me.

What do you think?