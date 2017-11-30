Keep Your Dates With The Justin Trudeau ‘My Canadian Boyfriend’ Calendar

Looking for gift-giving ideas this holiday season?

Just in the nick of time, there's a new Justin Trudeau ‘My Canadian Boyfriend’ calendar for all you fans of the handsome Prime Minister.

Spotted in malls across the country, the 2018 calendar is also available to order on Amazon.

Per Universe Publishing:

I have a new boyfriend. No, you've never met him. He lives in Canada. The Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018 Wall Calendar is a year-long celebration of dynamic, smart, compassionate, and sometimes sassy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The calendar features 12 images "Yucon" enjoy of model-like role-model Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Featuring sweetly off-kilter but well-meaning commentary about his views from his sparkling blue eyes on everything from love, family and of course global affairs and economic growth, it is a true celebration of the man, the myth, and the meme that is Justin Trudeau.

Need a photo of Trudeau with a puppy? You're covered.

Want to gaze at the Canadian leader as he goes for a casual jog? Check!

How about Trudeau flexing shirtless? You've got it!

Twelve months of Trudeau? Where do we sign up!