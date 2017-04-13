Kelly Osbourne Talks Being Open To Dating Women

The always outspoken Kelly Osbourne is opening up on her own sexuality in a new interview with Pride Source's Chris Azzopardi.

Check out what Kelly has to say and read her full Pride Source interview here:

Are you open to loving a woman?

I'm open to loving anybody. It's about the person. I don't think it's about sexuality at all.

Do you not label your sexuality, then?

My whole rule is, never say never. I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility. But I also don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not. There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you're gay? Then two weeks later: "Oh no, that was just a phase." You don't get to do that.

I'll tell you who's the worst with it: young female celebrities. And I'm like, I know you. I've known you pretty much since before you used to shit outside of a diaper. You are not gay! But I think outing somebody in that way is just as bad as outing somebody who has not come out of the closet. It's one of those things I have to keep to myself... and it drives me fucking crazy! I've marched till my feet bled for the right of equal love in the gay community, and you're just gonna step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that you're a lesbian when you've never even seen another puss that's not yours so you can get attention?