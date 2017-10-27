Kellyanne Conway Interrupts Interview To Say Hi To A Squirrel

Well this is a nice bit of comic relief.

We can't say we're fans of Kellyanne Conway, but we can appreciate this funny moment nevertheless.

Apparently, during a recent CNN interview, the Counselor to the President paused to say hello to a squirrel.

She said:

"God, I hope that’s a squirrel and not a rat.”

Pausing to laugh, she continued:

"Um, I was, yeah. Hi, squirrel. I was, uh, it’s better than the lawnmower that’s always back there.”

"God, I hope that's a squirrel and not a rat. Hi, squirrel." - @Kellyannepolls pic.twitter.com/QFPNvm9Fvp — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) October 27, 2017

The replies on Twitter were pretty funny, too.

Nope. It was a rat. pic.twitter.com/sr6tfYkl1e — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) October 27, 2017

That's just the new press secretary reporting for their first day on the job pic.twitter.com/9G0cl0Ley9 — Kersh Branz (@heykersh) October 27, 2017

It must be a squirrel..... all the rats are INSIDE the White House — Michelle Ebeling (@ShellE719) October 27, 2017

