Kellyanne Conway's Inauguration Look: Caption This!

Instinct Staff | January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's...patriotic Inauguration frock has earned a "Caption this."

Let'er rip, guys:

Apparently it's Gucci...

 

"Yes, it was a joke, but it got me lots of coverage on social media."

