Kendall Jenner Calls Caitlyn Jenner's Tell-All Book "Insane"

Kendall Jenner doesn't appear to be pleased by Caitlyn Jenner's autobiography The Secrets of My Life and the narrative it presents of ex-wife Kris Jenner and the Kardashian children that Caitlyn raised.

From PEOPLE:

“I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it is so not true,” Kendall, 21, tells her mother in the clip. “The weird part is, I don’t think it’s purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some weird reason.”

...

“She goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised,” says Kendall. “If you have a problem with them, you raised them. That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason.”

“It’s insane, Mom,” adds Kendall, slamming the table in frustration. “That’s insane.”