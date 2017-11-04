Kenya Censors Want Gay Male Lions To Seek Counseling

Earlier this week, two male lions were photographed mating. While the photographer found the moment to be rare and interesting, the head of Kenya’s censor organization wants the lions to get counseling.

Professional guide and photographer Paul Goldstein discovered the two lions while guiding a group through Kenya’s Masai Mara wildlife.

When he spoke to Daily Mail (where he also shared photos of the two), he had nothing to say but good things.

“I have heard of this happening in Botswana but with nothing like this vigour, and indeed at various zoos and safari parks, but incarcerated animals will do strange things, who can blame them.”

In addition to the rarity of male lions mating at all (researchers say it happens in 8% of lions), Goldstein also noted that the two seemed especially affectionate.

“When lions mate it normally last a few seconds, these two were at it for over a minute and the obvious affection afterwards was very evident, as opposed to the violent withdrawal when male and female mate,” Goldstein said. “Even as he dismounted he did not back off as is normal after mating, he crept round to the other male’s muzzle, for a nuzzle and threw a conspiratorial wink his way.”

If our lions begin this homosexual behaviour then that will surely be the end of the animal species. https://t.co/JL5wGR4NHW — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) November 2, 2017

But, Ezekiel Mutua, the head of the censorship organization Kenya Film Classification Board (the same organization that banned Disney Channel’s first gay storyline), thinks its nothing but disgusting and an abnormality.

“These animals need counseling because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to national parks and behaved badly.” “I mean where on earth have you ever heard something like this happening?”

(You know, besides that one time last year or that other time earlier this year).