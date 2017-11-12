Keurig Pulls Ads From Sean Hannity's Program for A Major Reason

A trending topic on Twitter right now happens to be #BoycottKeurig, and the reasoning has to do with Fox News and their lovable (LOL) host Sean Hannity. The president of Media Matters Angelo Caruso tweeted Keurig's official Twitter handle yesterday by saying that the coffee brand is still sponsoring Sean's show, even though he himself has stood by alleged child molester Roy Moore and attacks women on sexual harassment.

Sean, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Keurig was quick to comment on this, by tweeting: "Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show."

While we continually strategize on where we advertise on and offline, we are not currently, and will not be running TV ads on Hannity. -MS — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) November 12, 2017

This ultimately inspired the trending hashtag, which has now received over 34.3 thousand tweets. Not only has Keurig decided to bail on Sean's show, but Realtor.com has also pulled their ads, according to The New York Daily News.

Roy Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct with a 14 year old girl when he himself was 32. Three other women have also came forward with their own claims, detailing experiences when they were underage as well. He has denied these allegations, but Sean did say the following about the allegations against him and how we shouldn't rush to judge him:

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said. “With the allegations against Judge Moore, none of us know the truth of what happened 38 years ago. The only people that would know are the people involved in this incident.”

Sean has also had a major history of anti-LGBT behavior, dating back to his radio days in the 1980's where he said that gay people are "disgusting" and that AIDS is a "gay disease."