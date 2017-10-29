Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Sexual Allegations!

Anthony Rapp Claims Spacey Made Sexual Advances Against Him At 14!

Listen up because the tea is about to be spilled! I have been aching to tell you all about Kevin Spacey for weeks now after a series of tweets were released claiming he is a sexual predator. Journalist Heather Unruh alleged that the Oscar award winning Spacey sexually assaulted her loved one. Check out her tweet below:

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me-- #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell pic.twitter.com/C0eiWEfHSO — Heather Unruh (@HeatherUnruh) October 13, 2017

Her simple tweet led to a long line of people commenting they are aware Spacey is a sexual predator. One even released photos of Spacey grabbing a young man’s rear. Check it out below:

According to Buzzfeed, RENT actor, Anthony Rapp, inspired by the allegations against Harvey Weinstein is speaking out letting the public know Hollywood has many kept secrets. Rapp claims in 1986, Spacey made sexual advances to him when he was…FOURTEEN YEARS OLD. Spacey, at the time, was 26. That’s my current age. I cannot even imagine having a conversation with a fourteen year old, let alone trying to be sexual with one. JESUS!

Rapp tells:

“[I feel compelled to come forward] And not to simply air a grievance, but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I'm feeling really awake to the moment that we're living in, and I'm hopeful that this can make a difference."

Rapp also alleged that Spacey got him and another underage friend into the bar Limelight:

"I don't know how— We got in through the front door. We didn't have to show ID. And we sat with him in some VIP area. It was just a fun night just talking and hanging out," he said — and at some point, Spacey invited him to attend a party he was hosting a few days later at his Manhattan apartment.

Rapp, being excited to go to Spacey’s apartment for a party – ventured there – alone. This is the night that Spacey made the sexual advances on him – at fourteen years old:

“When he arrived at Spacey's apartment, Rapp quickly realized that he was the only nonadult there — which, again, did not worry him, since he so often had found himself in similar situations as a child actor. The bigger issue: "I didn't know anyone," he said. "And I was quickly kind of bored." Rapp said he ended up wandering into the bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, and watching TV well past midnight. At some point, Rapp said he turned to see Spacey standing at the bedroom door. And that's when he first realized that everyone else had left the party. They were alone. “My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody's gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said. Spacey, he recalled, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.” Rapp doesn't remember Spacey saying anything to him. Instead, Rapp said, “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me.” “He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Rapp recalled this all happening — Spacey appearing at the door, coming into the room, picking him up, and putting him on the bed — in one clumsy action, with Spacey landing at a slight angle on top of him. He said Spacey “was, like, pressing into me,” and that he remembers Spacey “tightening his arms.” But while he can't recall exactly how long Spacey remained on top of him, Rapp said he was able to “squirm” away after a short period. “It was a frozen moment,” Rapp said of the entire encounter, with a deep, exasperated sigh. “In terms of fight or flight or freeze, I tend to freeze.” After pushing Spacey off him, Rapp remembered he was able to step into the bathroom and close the door. "I was like, 'What is happening?'” he said. “I saw on the counter next to the sink a picture of him having his arm around a man. So I think on some level I was like, Oh. He's gay. I guess. Then I opened the door, and I was like, 'OK, I'm going to go home now.' He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door[frame]. And he was like, 'Are you sure you wanna go?' I said, 'Yes, good night,' and then I did leave." As he walked home, “My head was spinning,” Rapp said. “I have a memory of turning around and [thinking], What was that? What am I supposed to do with it? What does it mean?”

Rapp goes on to tell about seeing Spacey’s success after the incident. This is seriously cringeworthy.

The news got to Spacey immediately. He addressed Rapp’s story in an Instagram post – and guys – Kevin Spacey just came out of the closet publicly as a gay man for the first time in his life. Holy hell! Check out his Instagram post below!

A post shared by Kevin Spacey (@kevinspacey) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Spacey apologizes if he acted inappropriately with Rapp and seemingly is using coming out of the closet to distract us from his sexual advances of a teenager. Hmm. What do you think!?

I implore you to read Rapp’s full statement on Buzzfeed here.