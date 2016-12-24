Keyoncé Presents "Slay Bells" Christmas Album, Hilariously Impersonates Musical Divas

Keyoncé (portrayed by talented singer/songwriter/actress Jade Novah) presents her Christmas album "Slay Bells" in this HILARIOUS video featuring spot-on musical impressions of divas including Erykah Badu, Toni Braxton, Michelle Williams, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, and probably the best damn Beyoncé impression we've ever seen.

Give yourself the Christmas gift of laughter and watch!!

More please!! (And somebody call SNL!!)