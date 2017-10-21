Kike Hernandez Celebrates Dodgers Heading to World Series by Showing off Amazing Twerking Skills.

Many people are celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers moving on to the World Series, but none may be more excited than the true star of the game, Kike Hernandez.

In an interview after the game, Hernandez mentions a conversation he had with his mother before the game, who watched back home in Puerto Rico. He promised to hit a home run for her, and she told him to focus on putting the ball in play instead. Listen to the interview below.

"Make sure you get there before the game starts, because I'm going to hit a homer!" - @kikehndez to his mother before Game Five. @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/MAz40nhbp3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 20, 2017

We heard what he did before the game, we saw the great hits during the game, now we get to see his post celebration. Not only can he hit home runs, that man can twerk!

Now let's sell those undies to charity and raise more money for Puerto Rico.

Play ball!