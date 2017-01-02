Kim Burrell Under Fire For Labeling Gays & Lesbians As 'Perverted'

Gospel singer Kim Burrell is under fire for comments she made during a sermon in which she labeled homosexuals as perverted. Burrell is currently promoting her musical collaboration with Pharrell Williams for the film Hidden Figures.

From The Associated Press:

Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she makes “no excuses or apologies” for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online. She said that “the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.” She referred to specific homosexual acts as perverted. Meanwhile, Burrell is scheduled to sing a duet with Pharrell next Thursday on the talk show “Ellen,” where host Ellen DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians. They are supposed to sing “I See Victory” from the soundtrack of the new movie “Hidden Figures.”

We wonder if that Ellen visit will go on as planned?

Pharrell didn't mention Burrell or her comments specifically, but he did post a message on Instagram which appears to reference the controversy.

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:49am PST

For her part Burrell took on the topic on Facebook:

She spoke on Facebook Live Friday about the tape that had circulated, referring to unspecified “enemies” for spreading only a portion of her speech. She said that she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians. “I love you and God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin.”

Whatever you say, Kim.