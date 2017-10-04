Kim Cattrall Admits To Toxic Relationship With Sex And The City Co-Stars

Fans of the beloved HBO series Sex and the City are likely aware of long-standing rumors of feuds and tension among the cast.

That tension came boiling to the surface after reports pointed to Kim Cattrall's "ridiculous" demands as the reason the anticipated third Sex and the City movie was being cancelled.

A production source reportedly said:

“The only reason this movie isn’t being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim. "Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is – George Clooney? "This franchise made her and let’s be frank, it’s all she is really known for. "Cast and crew don’t just show up to make a movie, they have to rearrange their lives. People turned down other jobs, were in the process of relocating to New York but she kept stalling and was always unavailable when answers from her were needed.“

Evidently, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker had all signed of for the film.

So when word spread of the project's cancellation, Parker vented to the press.

While attending a recent New York City Ballet Gala, she said:

“It’s over… we’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.“

But now, Cattrall, who played Samantha on the series, has appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories to set the record straight.

In doing so, the actress calls out her "toxic" relationship with her series co-stars.

Cattrall reportedly told Morgan:

“They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don’t see them. “The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

She added:

“I’ve moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they’re about me making decisions for me not my career, for me. And that feels frickin fantastic.”

Catrell also criticized the way her co-stars responded to news of the film's cancellation.

“Another thing that’s really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘how you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it. “And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, ‘are you available?’ and you say ‘yes’ and here’s the job and you say ‘yes but thank you very much but I’m sort of over here right now but thank you very much’ and that person turns to you and they say ‘that’s great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.”

Pointedly, she added:

“That’s not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship.”

In the interview, Cattrall verified that her time playing Samatha Jones has come to an end.

"Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets."

However, she did specify that she has no problem letting another actress take on the role.

“I want them to make the movie, if that’s what they want to do. It’s a great part."

To sum up the ordeal, the actress admitted:

“I don’t feel like a victim, I feel like I came out of this on top. This has given me a fantastic platform. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

H/T: Attitude