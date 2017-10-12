Kim Davis Flew To Romania To Help Government Ban Marriage Equality

Photo: Liberty Counsel

For Kim Davis, the fight against same-sex marriage is not over.

You'll recall that Davis was the Kentucky county clerk who adamantly refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, because doing so would conflict with her deeply held Christian beliefs.

Well now Davis has traveled all the way to southeastern Europe to help the Romanian goverment ban marriage equality.

From The Lexington Herald-Leader:

Davis is in Romania with Harry Mihet, Liberty Counsel’s vice president of legal affairs and chief litigation counsel. A news release from the Orlando-based Liberty Counsel said that more than three million Romanian citizens have signed a petition asking for the nationwide referendum defining marriage as between one man and one woman. The nation’s population is about 20 million. The petition has been unanimously approved by Romania’s Constitutional Court and is awaiting final approval in its Senate before a public vote can occur, according to Liberty Counsel. Davis and Mihet are holding conferences in Romania’s largest cities, according to the release. The two have already met with two Archbishops of the Orthodox Church.

Said Mihet:

“I am so glad for this amazing opportunity to finally introduce Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis personally to my Romanian people. “Her story resonates loudly with them, and they are receiving her tearfully and very warmly, because they can still remember the not-so-long-ago days when they were themselves persecuted and imprisoned for their conscience.”

H/T: Joe My God