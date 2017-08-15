Kim Kardashian Is Defending Racism

Her Fans Are Not Having It!

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. Her master manipulation of persuasion has led to each individual knowing who she is. Jeffree Star, on the other hand, is someone you may not be familiar with. Star has been monkey barring across the viral platform since the days of Myspace. He's primarily known in the gay community as a singer, make-up artist, and a bit controversial after his racist remarks have came back to haunt him. He is arguably the only Myspace Celebrity still in headlines.

Star came under fire from Kardashian's fan base after he shaded her new make-up line. He called he swatches "chalk".

Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

Kardashian's fans lit their torches and set off for Star! As keyboard warriors normally are, they set their sights on personally attacking Star. This time, however, they combatted their cruel words with Star's racist past. However, Kardashian wasn't having any of it.

Kim posted a video telling her fans to back off. Check it out below.

#KimKardashian tells her fans to get over #JeffreeStar's racist past (part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/gL9c1AuIlG — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

"I see you being so petty, bringing up things in his past where he was, you know, negative, but he’s also apologized for those things. And I get it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things, but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt… I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past. So let him live. So everyone get off his ass, let’s not be so negative, we’re all in this together."

Especially after the wake of hostile racism seen in Virginia, social media is not having Kim's back for defending Star.

Kim K really tried it saying everyone just needs to forgive & forget Jefree Starr's racists remarks. Racism isn't a sex tape Kim. — Flower Child (@Klarque_Love) August 15, 2017

Kim K is literally saying "I know he's racist and my children and husband is Black, but he does such great contouring. Forgive him" FOH — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 15, 2017

Kim K don't respect y'all, she took your culture and then told you to get over racism and support her friend the Zombie Horse King — The Braided Tornado (@DanaeLovesYou) August 15, 2017

Kim K is trash, your daughter and son are black. How tf are you openly supporting and defending a racist crackhead — scary spice (@primalaprincess) August 15, 2017

Black people calling out blatant racism directed towards them = being petty. This Is Kim K logic. — Garden Rose (@_Xolile_) August 15, 2017

What do you think of Kardashian defending Star? Is it only because they are doing business together? Should she, or anyone, be defending Star?