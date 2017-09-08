Kirk Cameron: Hurricanes are a 'Display Of God's Immense Power'

Instinct Staff | September 8, 2017

80s TV actor Kirk Cameron appears to believe that the recent hurricanes that have wreaked devastation in the U.S. and beyond, are simply a reminder of "God's immense power."

In a live video shared to Facebook, recorded at the Orlando airport in Florida, the Growing Pains star says:

“One thing we know about hurricanes — and all weather — is that this is not Mother Nature in a bad mood. This is a spectacular display of God’s immense power. And when He puts His power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random. And we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe, and repentance.” 

Kirk Cameron is one of the many invited guests expected to speak at an upcoming anti-LGBT voter summit in Washington, D.C.

H/T: Joe My God

Comments

Tony T-M
+1
0
-1
[-]

What a superstitious, narcissistic idiot!  If only we had time travel we could send him back to a time when his beliefs were in line with what was known about the universe, probably about 1200 b.c.e.

JMM
+1
0
-1
[-]

God is the controller of the universe. He is not singling certain individuals out. If you are a true Christian, you should know that he created everyone in his likeness.  If not, don't judge. Only he can!

pierce.mn
+1
0
-1
[-]

And another uneducated has been "Superchristian" opens his mouth and spouts unfounded statements that are largely stupid. And as Judge Judy says, "you can't fix stupid!"  Shut up, Cameron. Stick your head back in the sand where it belongs.

Gerald
+1
0
-1
[-]

Hurricane Harvey is god's anger at all the Texans who voted for Trump and Irma is god's anger for all the Floridians who voted for Trump.

sleuth
+1
0
-1
[-]

That's right - so these so called fake christian needs to repent and be punished for using God's name in vain

Add new comment