Kirk Cameron: Hurricanes are a 'Display Of God's Immense Power'

80s TV actor Kirk Cameron appears to believe that the recent hurricanes that have wreaked devastation in the U.S. and beyond, are simply a reminder of "God's immense power."

In a live video shared to Facebook, recorded at the Orlando airport in Florida, the Growing Pains star says:

“One thing we know about hurricanes — and all weather — is that this is not Mother Nature in a bad mood. This is a spectacular display of God’s immense power. And when He puts His power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random. And we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe, and repentance.”

Kirk Cameron is one of the many invited guests expected to speak at an upcoming anti-LGBT voter summit in Washington, D.C.

H/T: Joe My God