KKK Groups in Louisiana Call For Members to Kill Gays

The KKK has issued a plea to kill gay people.

The Louisiana group distributed flyers on peoples lawns and neighborhoods asking people to join their group and kill gay people, in an effort to "save our land, join the Klan, white power.”

Flyers included things such as “Stop Aids: Support Gay Bashing,” and “Homosexual men and their sexual acts are disgusting and inhuman.”

The flyers were signed "Loyal White Knights of the KKK" with an email address and phone number to call.

Local police and the FBI have launched an investigation into the flyers and who may have distributed them.

A local woman commented on the situation, "As a member of the gay community,” she said, “I think it shows the ignorance of society still.”