Kristen Bell & Mila Kunis Waited for Marriage Equality Before Getting Married!

Awe, 'Bad Moms'... we love you even more now! Kristen Bell & Mila Kunis, whose new movie A Bad Mom's Christmas opens this week, just revealed something super special and sweet for the LGBTQ community.

The two gave an interview to PrideSource where they revealed that they both waited to get married (Kristen to Dax Shepard, Mila to Ashton Kutcher) until marriage equality was legal in every state. Awesome!

Kristen wed Dax just months after the Supreme Court overturned an appeal defending Proposition 8. “It just felt gross. What are we gonna do? Have a party and be like, “Look at us celebrating this thing you can’t do?” she said about the couple's decision to wait until everything was legal.

Mila went one above and waited even further to marry her fellow That 70's Show costar. The two got married one month after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage across the whole of the US in a landmark decision in 2015.She revealed her views on marriage were formed early on, and felt like it was wrong for her to get married while her LGBT counterparts couldn't.

“The concept of marriage didn’t make sense to me because my friends couldn’t do it, and I found nothing wrong with what they wanted. So, I was like, ‘Well, then it’s not sacred, then it’s not what it’s supposed to be, so I don’t want it.’”

She shared the moment where she and Ashton decided to get married. “I got a text that said it was legal, and I’m in the middle of a stunt and there’s fire blowing everywhere, and I just start bawling ― literally bawling. Because something that I thought was never gonna happen ― ever! ― happened.” “The next text was my husband and he was like, ‘Now what?’ And I went, ‘OK.’"

This makes us want to see A Bad Mom's Christmas even more, although we were kind of already sold on how funny the first one was (plus the hysterical Kathryn Hahn). Not only that, but the naked scene with This Is Us star Justin Hartley will definitely keep us coming back for thirds and fourths.

Thanks Kristen and Mila for your support!