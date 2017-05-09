Kristen Browde Is The First Transgender Woman Running For Office On A Major Ticket In New York

Chappaqua, New York resident Kristen Browde had no plans to run to become an elected official, but in April she announced that the she would accept the Democratic party's nomination for supervisor of New Castle in New York's Westchester County.

By accepting the nomination Browde, who was a television news reporter for three decades and runs a thriving law practice, became the first transgender woman to run for office in New York on a major party ticket.

Teen Vogue reports:

If elected, Browde would become part of a small group of openly transgender elected officials, according to the LGBTQ Representation & Rights Research Initiative at the University of North Carolina.

Transgender issues are of importance to Browde, but she says they're not the only issues on the table.

Homelessness in the trans community is an issue Browde is committed to combating. She currently works with Princess Janae Place, a local organization that provides transitional housing for homeless transgender adults. “Trans kids get taken care of, adults don’t," she said. "Adults get thrown out on the streets, lose jobs. It's a problem and we are trying to solve that." Despite her personal politics and work, she likes to remind her community that being a transgender woman is not part of her platform for office. “It’s about my town,” she said. “My gender won’t balance the budget, it won’t get the streets plowed, it won’t fill the pot holes, it won’t help the town in any way. But what I do in office, that will.”

(H/T: Gay Star News)