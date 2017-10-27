Kristin Davis Still Has Hope For 'Sex & The City 3'
Chin up, Sex and the City fans! Kristin Davis has hope that a third feature-film will be made!
Many feared that Sex and the City 3 wouldn't happen after Kim Cattrall reportedly declined to appear in the film.
Cattrall reportedly told Piers Morgan:
“The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”
But now, Davis, who famously played Charlotte on the tv series and in films, said she has hope that things will come together for the third movie.
Speaking to E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala on Wednesday, Davis said:
"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other … Maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great."
She added:
"I just feel like it's a positive thing all the way around. I'm sad that we're not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I'm so grateful for it."
Catrall reportedly told Piers Morgan that they should make the film with "another actress."
Would you watch the film without Catrall as Samantha Jones? (Or with a new actress playing her?)
I wish that the other three (SJP, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon) would talk Kim Cattrall into doing the 3rd installment. I don't know what the dyfunction is there, but they have amazing chemistry, and you would never know that they didn't get along, at least some of them obviously didn't get along. The first movie is in my top ten of movies, as far as how much I liked it that is, and it helped get me through my my mother's passing. I watch the second movie occasionally also, but it doesn't have the feel of the first. I've always loved Kim Cattrall, I hope she changes her mind. I wish she hadn't talked to Piers Morgan, it just caused bad blood. Here's keeping up hope in St. Louis!
