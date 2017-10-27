Kristin Davis Still Has Hope For 'Sex & The City 3'

Photo: HBO

Chin up, Sex and the City fans! Kristin Davis has hope that a third feature-film will be made!

Many feared that Sex and the City 3 wouldn't happen after Kim Cattrall reportedly declined to appear in the film.

Cattrall reportedly told Piers Morgan:

“The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

But now, Davis, who famously played Charlotte on the tv series and in films, said she has hope that things will come together for the third movie.

Speaking to E! News at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala on Wednesday, Davis said:

"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other … Maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great."

She added:

"I just feel like it's a positive thing all the way around. I'm sad that we're not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I'm so grateful for it."

Catrall reportedly told Piers Morgan that they should make the film with "another actress."

Would you watch the film without Catrall as Samantha Jones? (Or with a new actress playing her?)

H/T: Perez Hilton