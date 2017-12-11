Is Kylie Jenner Scamming Her Target Audience?

Her Newest Make-Up Line Is Expensive As Hell!

Blah, blah, blah – do any of the Kardashian/Jenner clan need introductions at this point? The most changed cosmetically, besides Caitlyn Jenner, and youngest of the bunch is Kylie Jenner. Kylie has essentially taken on a new face and body overnight and likely has her name coming out of everyone’s mouths more than her father (Caitlyn) and Kim Kardashian herself. Now, we all know Kylie for her lips, lip kits, make-up line, the Kylie-Jenner-Lip Challenge, possibly being pregnant, and so, so much more. I literally can not keep up with the Kardashians because they are so batty that they are constantly moving a mile a minute.

According to PopCulture, Kylie released the new Kylie Cosmetics Kit which features a number of different make-up brushes and is selling for $360. Yep, three-hundred and sixty dollars. Obviously, working adults are not paying that price. HELL – I’m willing to bet working adults are not even Kylie’s target audience. We are too busy with our own lives to keep up with the Kardashians! Her audience has to be teenage girls who are looking up to her. And again, celebrities really shouldn’t be role models anymore. Alas, Kylie is the most popular Kardashian Jenner since it’s all girls her age and younger who are following her and admiring her.

Her fans took to Twitter, because where else does anyone have a voice anymore, to scold Kylie’s outrageous prices:

So I’ve decided this brush set is ridiculous and I haven’t even spent $350 on all my makeup together. Thanks but I’ll buy food with that money instead — Haley (@HaleyB1029) December 10, 2017

Kylie knows her fan base is fucking stupid lol her brushes could b made out of her ass hair and they’d still buy them — (@shakeyobootyyyy) December 8, 2017

Kylie Jenner smoking gorilla dick and gargling orangutan balls to think it’s ever okay to price some makeup brushes at $360. Is she tryna make her consumers poorer? Bitch you already got money. Your goal should be to make shit as affordable as possible. — Asia Cheyanne (@AsiaAtItAgain) December 8, 2017

Kylie decided to debate that her brushes should be almost $400. But, it doesn’t seem like people are happy over the amount:

I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference pic.twitter.com/mOxwmFJJcM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 10, 2017

Kylie has sold out of her makeup line before, do you think she’ll do it again?