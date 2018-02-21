Kylie Minogue Headlines White Party!

Time To Head To Palm Springs!

Oh My God! Okay, so summer is not far at all. In less than three months, it becomes the LGBTQ month – you know, June, when we all celebrate our cities’ gay pride parades! I’m so excited. Seriously, the winter season can be a bit of a drag, even for those of us in warm states! One can argue that the ultimate summer kick off party for the gay community is none of than the iconic White Party, which occurs in Palm Springs, California. This year, you can catch it during the last weekend in April. While you may be eager to go for the Circuit parties, booze, and plenty of eye candy options…I’ve got one more reason to be even more excited than before!

According to Jeffrey Sanker, who has been dubbed the “high priest of gay parties” and Founder of White Party, took to social media informing all of the us dying to get away that none other than one of the best gay icons, Kylie Minogue, will be headlining White Party 2018!! Do you hear that?! The gay gasps running amuck all around you! Yes, the original – and honestly only worthy Kylie – is going to be performing in the mecca of gay parties. I’m literally in tears of excitement right now. I haven’t gone to White Party. It’s been haunting me for the almost five years I’ve been living in Los Angeles. But, that’s it. This is now my ultimate reason for needing to go. I’m going! Meet you there?!

White Party is April 27th – 30th and in Palm Springs, California. If you’re looking for more information and tickets, head HERE!