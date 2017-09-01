L’Oréal Hires First Transgender Model, The Fires Her After Comments About Racism

Photo: Facebook

French cosmetic company L'Oreal was praised after they announced their first-ever transgender model, Munroe Bergdorf.

But just as quickly, the company has fallen to much criticism for then sacking their new spokesperson.

Bergdorf, a 29-year-old Brit, appeared in advertisements alongside English singer Cheryl Cole and English TV personality Katie Piper.

So I'm the first transgender woman to feature in a L'Oréal UK campaign... I got to say the famous lines! SO gassed! Thank you to all who support me and to all my sisters who have come before me... #AllWorthIt #YoursTruly @lorealmakeup A post shared by Munroe Bergdorf (@munroebergdorf) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

But after Bergdorf shared a Facebook post in which she called out the "racial violence of white people," the company let her go.

In the post, a direct response to the recent white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, she wrote:

“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. “From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***. “Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. “Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth…then we can talk.” "Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***. "Come see me when you realise that racism isn't learned, it's inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. "Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk. "Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f***** at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears."

In response to Bergdorf's social media post, L'Oreal issued a public statement:

"We support diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion." "The L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign. "We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her. "L’Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty."

On Twitter, many people called out L'Oreal for failing to stand by Bergdorf.

how can you claim to champion diversity and then fire her for speaking out against systemic racism?? — Hayley (@HixxiDustButt) September 1, 2017

You should be ashamed of that decision. You should have stood up for her. Nice to see you don't actually care about diversity — Alice Beggs (@AliceBeggs) September 1, 2017

I'm honestly disgusted, you've pulled her contract because she dared to comment that racism exists? How was anything she said wrong or - — Tiana-Maria (@teawithmaria) September 1, 2017

She was literally standing up for diversity and against white supremacy. WTF L'Oréal. I guess I won't be buying your products again. — Emmeline May (@RStarDinoPirate) September 1, 2017

Responding to her firing, Bergdorf posted on Facebook: