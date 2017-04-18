Lady Gaga And Prince William Raise Awareness For Mental Illness, PTSD

Lady Gaga and Prince William recently had a frank chat over FaceTime to discuss mental health.

Said Gaga:

"There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something is wrong with you."

The video is released through the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Heads Together campaign hopes to raise awareness regarding mental health concerns, while also helping to dispel the stigma that keeps mental illness from the public dialog.

This video is also a part of the #oktosay series, that helps to give everyday people a platform to discuss their own mental health issues.

In conversation with Prince William, Lady Gaga mentioned her own struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

She said:

"I should be so happy, but you can't help it when in the morning you wake up, you are so tired, you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can't barely think."

Gaga's honest discussion with Prince William follows Prince Harry, who recently revealed that he, himself, sought out therapy to address mental health concerns, and pent up emotion surrounding the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana.

H/T: CNN