Lady Gaga Appears With Joe Biden In New Sexual Assault PSA

Photo: Twitter

As more survivors of sexual harassment and assault step forward to share their stories, a new PSA from Lady Gaga and Joe Biden hopes to shed more light on the subject.

The video, created for the Obama Administration’s “It’s On Us” campaign, calls on people to intervene and take action when they see or hear about abuse.

Joe Biden says:

"Lady Gaga has been the voice for people who have been forgotten and people who have been abused...Well it happened to her. She’s shown enormous courage. And we want to make it real clear. It’s on us, it’s on everyone to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, to intervene. No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense. Ever. Period."

Gaga shares:

"I am a sexual assault survivor and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma. Psychological, physical, mental; it can be terrifying, waking up every day and feeling unsafe in your own body. But we're here to remind you that it's important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust, and to know that they will be there to help you. There will be someone to listen."

Biden continues: