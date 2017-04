Lady Gaga's may be headed out on the Joanne World Tour, but that hasn't kept her out of the studio!

Gaga debuted a surprise new single during her headlining performance at Coachella on Saturday.

Check out her live performance of "The Cure" via this fan recorded video:

And here's the studio version (we'll update with the official Vevo audio once it's available):

