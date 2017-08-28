Lady Gaga: The Gay Men In My Life 'Give Me Strength'.

Lady Gaga looks stunning on the brand new cover of V magazine's "Music Issue."

And in the magazine, the 31-year-old pop goddess takes care to credit her team, specifically the women and gay men in her inner circle, as the source for her strength.

"The girls that take care of me. I have these wonderful powerful women in my life. They wake me up every day and make sure I am powerful, feeling good and strong. And also the gay men in my life. "I would be lying if I said there weren’t some straight men on my team, but to me, it’s the women and the gay men around me who give me strength.”

Gaga then goes on to talk about her latest album:

“For me, Joanne, in the simplest terms, it’s the classic stories of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get. “You can always go back to a loss, or the pain of a pending loss, or a challenging struggle in your family life, or your childhood. And when you go back to that place, it somehow brings you back to where you were in the beginning. And for me, that’s what writing this album was all about."

ET reports that Gaga has a new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, due out on Netflix, in September.