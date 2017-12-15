Lady Gaga Gets into The Holiday Spirit With Festive New Look

Lady Gaga has never been one to disappoint in the fashion game, as for nearly a decade now she has given us looks (or lewks, depending on your mood) that have left us gagging and sometimes wondering how the hell she pulled that off (meat dress anyone?)

She, along with her "Telephone" counterpart Beyonce, have been following a trend on Instagram where they've been posting three of the same looks in different poses. Gaga just did a holiday themed one, and it's giving us all the merry feels we could possibly imagine.

With the three captions "Baby It's Cold Outside," "Are you on the naughty or nice list this year?" and "Happy e*fin holidays!", Gaga helps us usher in the holiday season in a green corseted outfit with long flowing blonde hair and dramatic makeup to go along with. Definitely a thumbs up in our book as she continues to evolve on her ever changing style journey.

What are your thoughts on Gaga's holiday looks?

Happy e*fin holidays! A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:01pm PST