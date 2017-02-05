Lady Gaga To Launch "Grigio Girls" Wine

Lady Gaga's track "Grigio Girls" must have been a clue because Gaga's getting into the wine biz!

TMZ reports:

Gaga plans to launch her own brand of wine called "Grigio Girls" ... named after a bonus track on her 2016 album, Joanne. Her company filed paperwork to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches with the name.

We're guessing Pinot Grigio will be the flagship product.

"Grigio Girls" is a song inspired by Gaga's friend, Sonja, who has cancer -- it's about how Gaga and her girlfriends would get together, pop open a bottle and cry for her. So ... their own brand of wine seems like a perfect tribute.