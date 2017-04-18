Lady Gaga Teases First Glimpse At 'A Star Is Born' Remake, Films Scenes At Coachella

Lady Gaga gave us an early glimpse at her very first feature film appearance, in the forthcoming A Star Is Born remake, directed by Bradley Cooper.

The fact that she revealed the image during her appearance at Coachella in Indio, Calif., is not a coincidence.

In fact, Gaga and Cooper are filming scenes for the movie at the famous music festival.

Billboard reports:

Cooper is making his directorial debut in the latest remake of the film that famously chronicles the story of an up-and-coming starlet who struggles to break into the entertainment world with guidance from an industry veteran on the way down. The Oscar-winning actor will reportedly join Gaga onstage on Tuesday (Apr. 18) and Wednesday (Apr. 19) to film some scenes that take place during a country concert.

Be there when @ladygaga films for A #StarIsBorn on the #Coachella grounds nxt wk! Sign up now: https://t.co/2T7FDjkzmz — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) April 15, 2017

If you're reading this at Coachella, have fun! (And know we're very jealous!!)

H/T: Billboard