Lady Gaga's Amazing Photo With Five of Our Living Presidents

Lady Gaga made a special and unannounced appearance yesterday during a One America Appeals event in Texas that helped to raise funds for the thousands of recent hurricane victims.

She took to the stage, sat down on the piano, and played some of her biggest hits including "Million Reasons, "You and I" and "Edge of Glory", all while in front of five of our former living presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Jimmy Carter. Donald Trump did not attend.

"Now that's what I call an audience," Gaga said while looking down at the former presidents. "The most special thing of all is how pain is such an equalizer and in a time of catastrophe we all put our differences aside and we come together," she added. "Because we need each other, or we can't survive."

Gaga also revealed that she donated $1 million to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

Then she took this photo with the former presidents, which is nothing short of iconic. Nice work, Gaga.