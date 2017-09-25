Landlord Busted For Having Gay Sex in Tenants Apartment Sentenced to Prison

Landlords do hold a certain power over their tenants, but not enough power to warrant them having sex in their actual beds. That's exactly what happened when tenant Logan Pierce discovered that his landlord, Carlos Quijada, was having gay sex on their actual bed and it was all caught on videotape.

We first reported on this mess when it went down back in December of 2016. Carlos, at the time, was arrested for criminal trespassing and misdemeanor obscenity. Carlos was originally caught on the surveillance cameras that Logan had installed in their home.

Per CBS Denver, Carlos has now been sentenced to two years in prison for the incident. The worst part? Carlos and his hookup used Logan's wedding dress to "clean up". I don't need to go into further details there.

Carlos, some advice. There are such things as hotel rooms.