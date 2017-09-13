Largest Chocolate Maker To Invest $1 Billion Into Fighting Climate Change
Do you have a chocolate fetish? I think I know more women than men that like the decadent treat but then again there are some gay friends that seem to want the chocolate as often as they can get it.
Yes, I'm talking about the stuff you can buy in the grocery store and not on Adam4Adam. With nuts or without, when you have that cocoa craving, the treat is truly satisfying.
Mars, the world’s largest chocolate company, maker of M&Ms, Snickers, Mars Bars, and more is worried about its future production. The candy company has been very vocal in its support of fighting climate change and even went as far as to sign the letter that urged President Trump to not pull out of the Paris climate change agreement back in June. That of course did not work, so larger steps were taken by the company.
Mars, the maker of Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms, has pledged to invest $1 billion over the next few years to fight climate change. The sustainability drive includes investment in renewable energy, food sourcing, cross-industry action groups, and farmers.
Grant Reid, CEO of Mars, explained the rationale behind the investment, noting that “most scientists are saying there’s less than a 5% chance we will hit Paris agreement goals…which is catastrophic for the planet.” He argued that the global supply chain is broken, requiring “transformational, cross-industry collaboration” to fix it. - dailykos.com
We always applaud companies when they move forward with equal rights. Yes, chocolatey goodness is a little different than marriage equality, but when you need something to deal with the stress of being you, snapping into a bar of dark and creamy goodness can help.
And before you throw on that sex app looking for some horizontal stress relief, maybe you should read this:
