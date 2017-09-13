Largest Chocolate Maker To Invest $1 Billion Into Fighting Climate Change

Do you have a chocolate fetish? I think I know more women than men that like the decadent treat but then again there are some gay friends that seem to want the chocolate as often as they can get it.

Mars, the world’s largest chocolate company, maker of M&Ms, Snickers, Mars Bars, and more is worried about its future production. The candy company has been very vocal in its support of fighting climate change and even went as far as to sign the letter that urged President Trump to not pull out of the Paris climate change agreement back in June. That of course did not work, so larger steps were taken by the company.

Mars, the maker of Snickers, Twix, and M&Ms, has pledged to invest $1 billion over the next few years to fight climate change. The sustainability drive includes investment in renewable energy, food sourcing, cross-industry action groups, and farmers. Grant Reid, CEO of Mars, explained the rationale behind the investment, noting that “most scientists are saying there’s less than a 5% chance we will hit Paris agreement goals…which is catastrophic for the planet.” He argued that the global supply chain is broken, requiring “transformational, cross-industry collaboration” to fix it. - dailykos.com

