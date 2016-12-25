Laurent Marchand Shows Off His Christmas Tree Trunk w/ New NSFW Pics

It's a Christmas miracle!

French model Laurent Marchand is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving! You've already seen his jawdropping NSFW Scruff pics, but apparently there's more where that came from.

Honestly, who needs Christmas ornaments when Laurent is providing the entire NSFW tree trunk via Grindr!

Mercy. (And MERCI!) Graciously, Laurent gave us that water bottle because we are PARCHED.