Lawmaker's 'Gay Panic' Moment Was Pre-Planned to Embarrass His Colleague

This would be the perfect time for that "Sure, Jan" meme.

A couple of days ago, Pennsylvania GOP state rep. Daryl Metcalfe interrupted a House State Government Committee meeting to tell his colleague, Democrat, Rep. Matt Bradford, to stop touching his arm. All Mr. Bradford was trying to do was get his attention, nothing more, nothing less.

Then, Mr. Metcalfe went on in Mr. Bradford in the most bizarre way. “Representative Bradford, look, I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife, I love my wife. I don’t like men, as you might. Don’t — stop touching me all the time! It’s like, keep your hands to yourself. Like, if you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.”

This caused many, including openly gay representative Brian Sims, to speak out about the incident in its ridiculousness and homophobic behavior, simply because he touched his arm. Now, Mr. Metcalfe has responded to the incident, and it's a big ole LOL JAYKAY according to him.

He spoke about this on a Philadelphia talk show program called the Chris Stigall Show, where he also suggests that he wishes he could get violent, and a myriad of conspiracies about the incident.

Per LGBTQ Nation:

Metcalfe revealed that his response during Tuesday’s meeting was pre-planned, and intended to get maximum attention.

“You know, I planned this. I planned what I was going to say for weeks, if not months, myself in response to it, to try to draw attention to his behavior. Because he’s not getting the message. Although, I think now he might have gotten the message,” he said, eliciting laughter from the host, who said, “Well, you got it!”

But he bemoaned the attention it has gotten from Democrats calling on him to resign.

“They’re trying to turn the perpetrator into the victim,” he said of Bradford. “It’s just outrageous.”

“He’ll reach over, touch my arm, tries to pretend like he’s the voice of reason, he’s going to calm the situation down. Because he’s always losing, every vote that we have, he loses pretty much. Because he’s a Democrat, I’m a Republican, we’re the majority,” he said.

Listen to the whole interview here. There's so much more that is both cringeworthy and mindblowing at the same time.