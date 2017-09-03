Lawyer Allegedly Complains Christian Homophobes Are Persecuted Like 'Jews in Nazi Germany'

You might recall that Mat Staver was the lawyer for Kim Davis, the Kentucky state clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on account that doing so would conflict with her religious beliefs.

What you may not know is that when the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Staver's Liberty Counsel legal organization as a homophobic hate group, that prompted Staver to allegedly compare the persecution of anti-Gay Christian groups to that of "Jews in Nazi Germany."

From Right Wing Watch:

In an interview on VCY America’s “Crosstalk” program on August 22, Staver said that SPLC knows that these anti-LGBTQ groups “are not violent organizations, they know that they are Christian organizations, and they know that they oppose any kind of hatred or violence. They just don’t agree with us on the issue of marriage.” (SPLC has never claimed that Liberty Counsel or its anti-LGBTQ allies are “violent organizations.”) When the host of the program, Jim Schneider, asked how far the nation would let this sort of thing go, Staver issued a dire warning. “I think that’s a question that everyone listening here needs to answer,” he said, “I think we’ve crossed the line and we can’t let this go any further. We’ve got to push back, it cannot happen like this. You know, if you go back into the 1930s, what ultimately happened back then with the Jews—and history, you know, there’s other histories you can point to—but they began to ultimately ban Jews from public employment, then ban Jews from their private employment, then put a Star of David on their ID and a Star of David on their passport, restrict their travel, restrict their income opportunity, and eventually you know what happened, we had to fight a World War II over that issue.”

In response to Right Wing Watch's article, the Liberty Counsel responded:

In the radio interview, Staver talked about the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) publishing a false and defamatory "hate group" label against groups with which the SPLC disagrees on the matter of marriage. He called on the SPLC to stop and called on everyone to step back, take a deep breath, and have civil dialogue. Staver went on to say there are instances throughout history where people have dehumanized other humans, and noted that the Nazis began with prohibiting Jews from public and private employment and forced them to wear a Star of David or display it on their ID and passports. Staver never compared pro-family groups (what RWW calls "anti-gay") with the Jews in Nazi Germany. There is no comparison to what the Jews experienced under Nazism. Nor did Staver say, as RWW alleges, that removal of Confederate monuments was part of a larger civil war on our values. This is nonsense.

H/T: The Advocate