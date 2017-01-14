Lea DeLaria & Fiancee Chelsea Fairless Announce Breakup
Instinct Staff | January 14, 2017
Orange Is The New Black star Lea DeLaria has announced to the end of her engagement to longtime girlfriend Chelsea Fairless, but based on this Instagram post it appears to be amicable. Maybe even comical??
Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other's lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support xoxo Lea & @female_trouble
We wish them both the best!
