Learning To Love Your Hairy Body
Photo: Attitude
We're big fans of out gay British canoeist Matt Lister.
A year ago, the handsome furry hunk shared his coming out story in Attitude magazine.
And now, Lister has penned an entry on how he learned to love his body hair.
He writes:
It wasn’t long before I was sprouting hair here, there and everywhere. By the time I was 12 or 13, I was shaving my moustache, and had chest hairs popping up. I never had that moment where my dad taught me how to shave, but I’d watched him do it so many times that I managed to pick it up quickly — even if I nearly lost a lip a few times.
Photo: Lee Faircloth
Naturally, it followed that I had quite hairy legs for a teenager — hair that rapidly even crawled down over my feet. I didn’t think much of it until one of my friends at school noticed. Then came the “hobbit” comments. I was so embarrassed (even though I found hairy feet hot on other guys) that I started shaving there too.
By the age of 15 I was fully equipped with a cracking chin strap, which came in handy for getting past bouncers on nights out with my sister or some of my older friends. Then, around the time of my 16th birthday, I noticed that I was starting to grow back hair. I was mortified.
Why was I so proud of being able to grow body hair everywhere except my back? I couldn’t put a finger on it then but I knew I hated it. Looking back, I guess you rarely saw guys on TV or in magazines who had obviously hairy backs. I was fine with my excess hair making me look older than my friends at school, and among my British canoeing teammates, but I wished my hairy back would go away. In fact, I even asked for laser hair-removal for my birthday. A present I never got, thank goodness.
Matt goes on to talk about how vicious Grindr trolls made him feel self-conscious about his body hair.
Head to Attitude to continue reading...
What do you guys think of body hair/manscaping? Is it time we embraced going au natural?
H/T: Attitude
I have my back and butt hair waxed every three or four months, which is nice. I trim my pubes because I'm uncut, but my once really hairy legs aren't so much anymore. Living in Minnesota and wearing long underwear, it has gradually fallen out. Love my chest hair, even with the flecks of grey. I'm so sad to learn that The Body Shop is owned by Nestle. I love their products. I'll be searching at other places now.
LOVE being hairy! Had pubic hair at age 12, was facial shaving daily as a freshman in high school, and had hair on my chest by the time I was a senior. HATE my back & shoulder hair, and have my partner shave it, wax it, nair it, etc as often as he is willing. But hairy guys MUST shower and clean their pubes, pits, ass, etc thoroughly, just as they shampoo the hair on their head. I like to use CREW products, as their 3-in-1 is made to shampoo your body hair, condition your body hair and is a great body wash for all over. PLEASE don't manscape away your natural fur guys!
Comments