Learning To Love Your Hairy Body

Photo: Attitude

We're big fans of out gay British canoeist Matt Lister.

A year ago, the handsome furry hunk shared his coming out story in Attitude magazine.

And now, Lister has penned an entry on how he learned to love his body hair.

He writes:

It wasn’t long before I was sprouting hair here, there and everywhere. By the time I was 12 or 13, I was shaving my moustache, and had chest hairs popping up. I never had that moment where my dad taught me how to shave, but I’d watched him do it so many times that I managed to pick it up quickly — even if I nearly lost a lip a few times.

Photo: Lee Faircloth

Naturally, it followed that I had quite hairy legs for a teenager — hair that rapidly even crawled down over my feet. I didn’t think much of it until one of my friends at school noticed. Then came the “hobbit” comments. I was so embarrassed (even though I found hairy feet hot on other guys) that I started shaving there too.

By the age of 15 I was fully equipped with a cracking chin strap, which came in handy for getting past bouncers on nights out with my sister or some of my older friends. Then, around the time of my 16th birthday, I noticed that I was starting to grow back hair. I was mortified.

Why was I so proud of being able to grow body hair everywhere except my back? I couldn’t put a finger on it then but I knew I hated it. Looking back, I guess you rarely saw guys on TV or in magazines who had obviously hairy backs. I was fine with my excess hair making me look older than my friends at school, and among my British canoeing teammates, but I wished my hairy back would go away. In fact, I even asked for laser hair-removal for my birthday. A present I never got, thank goodness.