Lena Dunham Slams Us Weekly For Using Her Image For "Slimdown Diet Tips"
Lena Dunham took Us Weekly to task on Instagram after the magazine used Dunham's image as part of its "Slimdown Diet Tips" story.
Dunham offered her own "slimdown tips," posting:
Included among her tips:
“anxiety disorder,” “an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny,” “constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future,” “abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus,” “baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through [snail] mail,” “watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains” — and many more.
Dunham concluded by saying:
“I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx.”
(H/T: TheWrap)
