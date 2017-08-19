Lesbian Couple Goes Viral For Yelling Racist Remarks At Student For Burping
A lesbian couple is going viral for all the wrong reasons.
The couple was filmed in a Save Mart arguing with a Filipino woman and her college aged son. The son, named Angelo Cabuang, admits that what started the argument was him burping loudly in the store. This then apparently started a fight which escalated to the point when racial slurs were being thrown at Cabuang and his mother.
But of course, Angelo’s phone was ready and waiting.
If you’re wondering how we know this was in fact a lesbian couple and not just two none related women, it’s because the women admit this themselves.
While in the heat of the argument with Angelo Cabuang and his mother, one woman shouts out, “She’s my wife. You’ve got a problem with her, you go through me.”
Two alleged workers at the Save Mart came out on Twitter to denounce the two women and their racist remarks (though one went so low as to use homophobic language to do it).
Honestly everyone, this whole situation shows that just because you’re LGBTQ doesn’t mean that you’re progressive or accepting of all people.
That said, I do agree with the woman that we’ll never see for ourselves what the inciting moment was like. Viral videos like this are just one side of the story and we’ll never get a full understanding of that side.
That said, was this burp really so bad and offensive? Did it really deserve all this drama? Probably not.
Did race need to come into the issue? Absolutely not.
