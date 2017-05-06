Lesbian Moms Featured In New Gap Ad w/ Liv Tyler & More

Lesbian moms Cass and Ali Bird are featured in Gap's new campaign video "Mama Said" alongside Liv Tyler, Candice Swanepoel, Coco Rocha, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and their kids!

"I love every aspect of 'Mama Said,'" Ali says. "It’s exciting to be doing this as a family with Gap and Every Mother Counts to support mothers who don’t have access and need the help."

Check it out!

And go behind-the-scenes with the moms!

(H/T: Gay Star News)