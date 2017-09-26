Can We Talk About The Hottest Gay To Ever Appear On Big Brother?

Will Wikle Is Seriously The Hottest Gay Reality Star!

As summer comes to an end, we have to say goodbye to our favorite seasonal television shows. Over a decade ago, I used to be a freckle faced, little seventh grader watching the lives of strangers on reality television. One of my absolute favorites, along with tons of other gay men, was Big Brother. Yes, I’ve admired the gorgeous robot, Julie Chen, effortlessly read her teleprompter over and over again. Yes, I’ve rooted for Janelle Pierzina to win over those awful cast members she had. Yes, I wanted that beefcake, Hardy Hill, to find out his toothbrush had been used to clean the toilet. Yet, I haven’t seen the show for most of my adult life and definitely need to hop back in. Although, it’s very clear that no one, especially our Instinct writers, were happy with the most recent season’s outcome. It appears we were only happy with Mark Jansen’s body.

I had the absolute pleasure of interviewing Big Brother 5 veteran, Will Wikle, at my last job doing a “Where Are They Now: Reality TV Show Hunks.” Months ago, Wikle was the only openly gay man who was kind enough to take time out of his busy day to speak with me. It was my pleasure speaking to him about his latest endeavors, his marriage, and how he wouldn’t necessarily do reality television again unless it was Real Housewives inspired.

Since, I’ve continued following him on Instagram. To get the bad taste of an overly produced Big Brother season out of our mouths, how about we get Wikle on ours?! Seriously, the photos of Wikle below are enough to make your fingers swell and turn your leg during your commute. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!

don't sleep @vp A post shared by Will Wikle (@willwikle) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

tres ángeles A post shared by Will Wikle (@willwikle) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

super soakers #tbt @rj_sebastian_photo A post shared by Will Wikle (@willwikle) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Make sure to follow Wikle on his Instagram! You won’t regret it: Trust me!