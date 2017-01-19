LGBT Activists Hold Queer Dance Party Outside Mike Pence's House

Photo: Facebook

Put on your dancing shoes and join us, Mike Pence!

Before he and his family leave their temporary home in D.C.'s Chevy Chase neighborhood, (where neighbors previously adorned their homes with rainbow flags in protest), LGBT activists thought they'd give Vice President-elect Mike Pence a proper send off by throwing a queer dance party.

Mic reports:

Over 700 people have confirmed their attendence to the Queer Dance Party at Mike Pence's House, a protest action organized by WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20, designed to send a message to "Daddy Pence" that "homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country," according to the event's Facebook page.

"We've got loud music, awesome [biodegradable] glitter, rainbow suspenders, glow sticks and other rainbow paraphernalia," Firas Nasr, founder and organizer of Werk for Peace, said in a phone interview. They plan to take the party right to Pence's doorstep and "make sure he knows we're queer and we are here."