LGBT Canadians To Receive Formal Government Apology, Says Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making good on his promise to issue a formal government apology to persecuted LGBTQ2 Canadians who were criminally prosecuted for "gross indecency" charges, and to individuals who were forced to leave military or public service jobs.

On Twitter, he shared:

"On November 28, the Government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians in the House - for the persecution & injustices they have suffered, and to advance together on the path to equality & inclusion."

On November 28, the Government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians in the House - for the persecution & injustices they have suffered, and to advance together on the path to equality & inclusion. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 19, 2017

According to the Canadian Press:

Starting in the 1950s and lasting until 1992, thousands of Canadians in the military, RCMP and across the civil service were fired. Roy refers to it as “the purge” by which the government tried to weed out people it felt were susceptible to foreign intimidation and blackmail because of their sexual orientation. The government developed a test known as the “fruit machine,” which measured arousal to pornographic images in order to provide proof of sexual orientation to back up the reason for firing, or denying someone a promotion.

LGBT+ advocacy rights group Egale Canada has been working with the government, and said they are excited to hear an apology is coming.

As a related matter, 2,000 people who say they were persecuted because of their sexual orientation have collectively filed a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian federal government. Settlement negotiations are reportedly underway.