LGBT Celebrities and Our Supporters Celebrate National Coming Out Day!
Ryan Shea | October 11, 2017
As (reported) earlier, October 11th marks National Coming Out Day! All throughout the day, it has been the biggest trending topic on Twitter, as thousands of people have chimed in with personal stories as well as messages of hope for others in that they themselves can come out as well (on their own time as well).
Some of our biggest LGBT celebrities and supporters, politicians and everyone in between shared their positive and wonderful thoughts on the special day, and its good to see all the amazing support our community has grown into as time has gone by.
From Ellen to Elizabeth Warren, Bella Thorne to Tyler Oakley, these people voiced their thoughts on what makes today so powerful and amazing for LGBT. Thanks guys.
