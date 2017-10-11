LGBT Celebrities and Our Supporters Celebrate National Coming Out Day!

As (reported) earlier, October 11th marks National Coming Out Day! All throughout the day, it has been the biggest trending topic on Twitter, as thousands of people have chimed in with personal stories as well as messages of hope for others in that they themselves can come out as well (on their own time as well).

Some of our biggest LGBT celebrities and supporters, politicians and everyone in between shared their positive and wonderful thoughts on the special day, and its good to see all the amazing support our community has grown into as time has gone by.

From Ellen to Elizabeth Warren, Bella Thorne to Tyler Oakley, these people voiced their thoughts on what makes today so powerful and amazing for LGBT. Thanks guys.

coming out is great, but do it on YOUR terms. #NationalComingOutDay is meant to encourage discussion, not put pressure on those not ready <3 — Tyler Spookley (@tyleroakley) October 11, 2017

I’ll keep fighting for a world where everyone feels safe to be who they are and love who they love. #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/acho7T1Qgi — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 11, 2017

It's #NationalComingOutDay! Come out as gay. Come out as trans. Come out as supporting equality. We need your voices now. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 11, 2017

I would love it if you could be yourself. And be happy #NationalComingOutDay — bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 11, 2017

Your happiness is what matters most. On your terms, in your way, go out & live your truth. #NationalComingOutDay — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 11, 2017

Reminders on #NationalComingOutDay:

-if you can't be out, your sexuality is still valid

-if you aren't ready, your sexuality is still valid — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) October 11, 2017

#NationalComingOutDay. I came out in the 1980's and it wasn't fun and it wasn't easy, but it was right. I will never live a lie. #happy2bme. — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) October 11, 2017