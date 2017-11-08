The LGBT Community Boasts MAJOR Victories After The Election Last Night

November 7th, 2017 will go down in LGBT history as a historic day as our fight for equality rages on. As news pours in on how Democrats won key battles in states like New Jersey, another clear victory was for the LGBT community and its incredible wins in states like Washington and Virginia.

We first reported last night that Danica Roem has become the first openly Transgendered State Legislator ever, representing the state of Virginia. She beat incumbent Bob Marshall, who held his seat for 26 years and was vigorously religious and anti-LGBT.

Danica wasn't the only transgendered representative who won last night! Palm Springs City Council elected Lisa Middleton, and with that she became the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California, joining attorney Christy Holstege in victory to the City Council.

Another big victory came out west in Washington, where Jenny Durkan defeated Cary Moon to not only become Seattle's first first woman mayor in almost 100 years, but their first openly gay one as well! She earned 61 percent of the vote, granting her an easy win.

Andrea Jenkins became the first trans woman of color after being elected to the Minneapolis City Council yesterday as well!

Some others look to be too close to call at this very moment. Liliana Bakhtiari, who is an openly gay Muslim woman, is trailing her opponent Natalyn Mosby Archibong for Atlanta City Council District 5, by about 2,000 votes.

Congratulations to all!