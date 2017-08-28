LGBT Film and Television Producer, JD Disalvatore, Has Passed at 51

JD Disalvatore, an outspoken LGBT activists has passed after her battle with breast cancer.

Best know for work on Shelter, which won a GLAAD Media award, Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds, A Marine Story, and Gay Propaganda. She also did work on the 1998 movie The X-Files and the Pierce Brosnan film Dante's Peak.

Dislalvatore was an outspoken activist who worked to create a welcoming environment. She worked as the manager for Outfest: The Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, and ran The Smoking Cocktail blog which helped bring LGBT people together with news on art, culture and politics.

Among her greatest accomplishments, she felt her work with The Point Foundation which mentors LGBT scholars and working with her animal shelter to make L.A. a "no-kill city" were the most important. She wanted to be active in the community and her mark is definitely felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this time.

You can read the full obituary here.